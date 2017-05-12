Mother's live-in boyfriend arrested after recording 16-year-old girl showering

(Photo: PCSO)

A Clearwater man was arrested Friday for taking a video of a teenage girl showering without her knowledge.

Pinellas County Sheriffs' Office say Jon Flower, 38, who was the live-in boyfriend of the victim's mother, was caught secretly recording a video on his phone her through a crack in the door.

When the 16-year-old girl yelled for help, her mother confronted Flower and found the video on his phone.

Detectives in the Crimes Against Children Unit launched an investigation regarding the incident two days before arresting Flower.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the same incident occurred once in 2016, but was not reported to authorities at the time.

Flower was arrested and brought to the Pinellas County Jail where he was charged with one count of Voyeurism.

