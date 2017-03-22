Motorcyclist dies a day after St. Pete crash

A 21-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized after police say he was speeding and struck a car that turned in front of him.

*****UPDATED, March 22, 2017*****

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A man who crashed his motorcycle into another car on Monday has died of his injuries.

David Lee Jeffrey, 21, died Tuesday afternoon at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg after he collided with a Nissan Altima on Tyrone Boulevard.

St. Petersburg Police said Jeffrey was riding at a high rate of speed and could not avoid crashing into the right rear of the Altima.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS BELOW

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 21-year-old motorcyclist is hospitalized after police say he was speeding and struck a car that turned in front of him.

At 9:26 p.m. Monday, a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle driven by David Lee Jeffrey, 21, was southeast on Tyrone Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to St. Petersburg police. At the same time, a 2012 Nissan Altima -- being driven by Jorge Luiz Carneiro, 61 -- was northwest on Tyrone and turned left onto 33rd Avenue North, in front of Carneiro, who was unable to stop.

The motorcycle struck the right rear of the Nissan and Carneiro was thrown from the motorcycle and landed more than 90 feet away.

Carneiro was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

© 2017 WTSP-TV