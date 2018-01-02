Motorcyclist dies after crashing into a tow truck

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko, stock image)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man who died after crashing his motorcycle into a tow truck on 34th Street South.

The motorcyclist and tow truck driver, Eric Danford, 32, were both traveling southbound on 34th Street South when the motorcycle tried to pass the two truck on the right.

The motorcyclist struck the passenger-side mirror of the tow truck and was thrown from his bike.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said he died at the scene. His identity will be released once his family is notified.

Danford stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

