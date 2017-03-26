Motorcyclist dies in South Pasadena crash

Jeremy Jerome Sims of St. Petersburg was eastbound on Pasadena Avenue South when he struck the raised cement curb and crashed. WTSP photo

SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. -- A 27-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he struck a curb and crashed on Saturday night.

About 8:57 p.m. Saturday, Jeremy Jerome Sims of St. Petersburg was eastbound on a 2009 Suzuki GSXR on Pasadena Avenue South when he struck the raised cement curb as he approached Shore Drive, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

He lost control and landed on the roadway after being thrown off the motorcycle. He was wearing a helmet.

Paramedics took Sims to Bayfront Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say that speed and impairment both appear to be factors in the crash.

