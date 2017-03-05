Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

(Photo: Google Maps)

TAMPA -- The Tampa Police Department are investigating after a motorcyclist was hit and killed Monday morning.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital where he passed away due to his injuries.

Officers are trying to locate the driver of a red pickup truck involved. He fled from the scene on foot prior to the arrival of officers.

Anyone who may have information as to the identity of the driver should call the Tampa Police Department (813) 231-6130.

Drivers should avoid the area between N. Boulevard and El Portal on W. Waters Ave until further notice.

The crash is still under investigation.

(© 2017 WTSP)