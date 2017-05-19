Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting alligator on highway

(Photo: FHP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after he hit an alligator on a busy highway.

FHP says Calun Nelson, 27, was headed west on SR-674 when an alligator was crossing the road. The motorcycle hit the alligator and the driver was ejected. He was flown to the Tampa General Hospital.

The alligator is almost 11 feet long. FHP says the alligator is in critical condition.

