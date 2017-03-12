Multi-vehicle crash leaves two motorcyclists dead

PASCO -- A multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle ended with two people dead last night on I-275 near SR 56 in Wesley Chapel. The first vehicle's driver was unable to see the motorcycle because it did not have a working tail light. That vehicle rear-ended the motorcycle, causing it to collide with two additional vehicles.

The motorcycle passenger, Kristin L. Conn, 32 from Chillicothe, Ohio died at the scene. The driver, Michael L. Hardesty, 37 of Chilllicothe, Ohio died later at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the motorcycle, Jennifer Bui, 18 of Wesley Chapel, did not sustain any injuries. The driver of the vehicle in the second collision, Kathy Nguyen, 16 of Oxford, Fla. sustained minor injuries. The driver of the fourth vehicle, Stephen A. Horn, 52 and the passengers, Arlene Casiple, 53 and Maria Casiple, 15, all of Harrisonburg, Va. did not sustain any injuries.

The crash closed portions of I-75 northbound until 6:15 a.m. on March 12.

