Mystery surrounds death of disgraced doctor

A Polk County doctor convicted of pushing pain pills winds up dead in the water in Tampa. Police identified the man found floating at the Port on Friday, near Guy N. Verger Boulevard and Barge Avenue as Aaron Roush.

The disgraced doctor was no stranger to the law. Polk investigators arrested him four years ago and he was convicted of essentially running a pill mill out of his Lakeland practice, Uphoria.

10News has uncovered that Roush was in the middle of several legal battles at the time of his death.

Roush’s run as a doctor came to a halt after Polk County detectives, posing as patients, busted him peddling pain killers for cash in 2013. They also found illegal drugs in his car.

Sheriff Grady Judd said back then it was the unraveling of Roush’s career.

“His claim to fame, and this was his words, ‘I put the liver in Evil Knievel,’” said Sheriff Judd. “We’ve got an appointment for this doctor at the county jail."

As part of a plea deal, Roush was put on probation and barred from ever practicing medicine again. Investigators say he violated that probation last summer in Tampa. His attorney, Jeffrey Holmes, tells 10News that Roush smashed the elevator buttons in his downtown condo.

The 48-year-old was set to go to court in Hillsborough County on the criminal mischief charge in two weeks, and face his violation of probation punishment in Polk County next month. Friday, port workers found him floating dead in the water.



“I really don't think there's any evidence he was suicidal, No. 1. And I don't think he was on drugs, No. 2," said Holmes.

"It appears to me it was just a tragic accident. There was every likelihood his case is going to be resolved without any incarceration and without any additional probation. The case was not a major case at all. I had no indication he was distraught or anything."

Police say it'll take several weeks for Roush's toxicology results to show exactly why he wound up dead in the water. His ex-wife, Natalie Gonzalez, tells 10News that with all the tragedy in his life, she wouldn't be surprised if his own actions contributed to his death.

“I'm sure toxicology will come back with something. I would be shocked if it didn't. Additionally, suicide, I think that's a real possibility. He was very depressed,” said Gonzalez.

Records show Roush had been arrested several times for domestic violence. Gonzalez says their 10-year-old son, Hunter, was killed just months after the bust at the practice.

“He lived in Winter Haven on the lake, and he was in a jet ski accident,” she said.

They were still fighting over Hunter's insurance money in court. Gonzalez says Roush's death was the final chapter after so much heartbreak.

“It was almost like a sigh of relief, even though it was horrible,” she said.

Tampa police say there isn't evidence Roush was killed by any sort of foul play.

(© 2017 WTSP)