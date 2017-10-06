WTSP
Nail Technician relocating to Florida after losing everything in Hurricane Maria

A nail technician says she simply can't make a living on the island anymore, so she's moving to Winter Haven.

WTSP , WTSP 7:53 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

PUERTO RICO - Bianca Graulau sat down with one lady who is leaving her home in Puerto Rico for Winter Haven, Florida after losing her business due to hurricane Maria.

In about a week, this nail salon owner will be relocating to Winter Haven because Hurricane Maria took everything from her. 

Her nail salon does not have electricity or running water and may not have it for months.

Many of her clients lost everything, and nails will be a luxury for them until they have rebuilt their lives.

She has had to lay off her three employees who are also considering a move to the mainland.

For now, her family will be separated. Her husband will stay in Puerto Rico while she takes their 10-year-old son to Florida until they can be reunited later when her husband makes the move as well.

Her story is like many Puerto Ricans for whom Hurricane Maria was the last straw.

