NASA is hiring a planetary protection officer

The job title makes it sound like a job for Bruce Willis or Ben Affleck, but what NASA wants in a Planetary Protection Officer is more brains, less brawn.

According to the job description, the Planetary Protection Officer is responsible for preventing any alien infections from spreading to Earth and makes sure that humans don't contaminate "other planets, moons, or other space objects." The officer also advises officials about potential risks; leads the planning and coordination of activities related to protecting the planet; and coordinates with other relevant offices in governments across the globe.

The position was originally created in the 1960's as a result of the Outer Space Treaty and is one of only two positions worldwide. The other one is at the European Space Agency.

The full-time position earns a six-figure salary. Candidates must have at least one year of top-level civilian government experience, an advanced knowledge of planetary protection, and have "demonstrated experience planning, executing, or overseeing elements of space programs of national significance." The perfect candidate also must have an advanced degree in physical science, engineering, or mathematics.

NASA is accepting applications at USAJobs until Aug. 14, 2017. If you feel like you have what it takes to protect us from alien life and protect alien life from us, apply here.

