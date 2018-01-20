National Guardsman killed in Sebring crash identified

One person was killed in this National Guard vehicle crash. (Photo: WTSP)

The National Guardsman who was killed in a crash in Sebring on Friday has been identified.

Specialist Luis Garcia was killed when the military vehicle he was driving crashed into the back of another military vehicle. Five other people were hurt.

The Guard personnel were driving from Miramar to exercise in Avon Park.

Gov. Rick Scott mourned Garcia in a statement on Saturday:

The entire Florida National Guard family is grieving the loss of Specialist Luis Garcia this weekend. The Florida National Guard are the best in the country and always put the safety and security of others first. Ann and I join our brave National Guard, Specialist Garcia’s family and all Floridians in honoring his service. Our prayers will remain with those closest to Specialist Garcia during this difficult time and for a full recovery to those injured in the accident.”

