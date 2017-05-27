NC firefighter, EMT worker, wife of soldier rescue school's flag after tornado

Firefighter, EMT Worker, Wife of Soldier, Tori McEwen, rescues flag at Courtney Elementary School after tornado hits (Photo: Kim Schimmeck)

COURTNEY, N.C.-- When emergency responders get to the scene of an emergency they never know what they'll be facing, especially after a tornado.

Wednesday was no different for Tori McEwen and the rest of first responders at the Courtney Volunteer Fire station in Yadkin County. McEwen was working when the department was dispatched to Courtney Elementary after reports of a tornado and about two dozen people still at the school.

Outside of making sure everyone at the school was safe and attended too, Tori had one other thing she knew she had to do...rescue the school's flag. After spotting the flag on the ground and being the wife of an Army soldier she knew it had to come off the ground.

McEwen took time to properly roll it up for safe keeping. Her husband, Justin served in U.S. Army and did four deployments. He also works at the Courtney Volunteer Fire Department, which is where they met.

Thank you both for your service.

