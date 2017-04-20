TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- Getting around in Tampa just got a little fancier thanks to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, which is incorporating four leased Teslas into its public transportation plan.

According to HART government relations specialist Caesar Hernandez, the luxury vehicles will be a part of the agency's HyperLINK program, which helps commuters eliminate the hassle of figuring out how to get home from the bus stop, and vice versa, by offering door-to-bus service within three miles of their house.





Much like rideshare companies à la Uber, passengers can download an app that will book their ride. Arrangements can also be made via phone. The difference with HyperLINK is it only costs $3 per trip. Right now, the program only focuses on the Brandon, Carrollwood and University areas of Tampa.

HART spokeswoman Sandra Morrison says integrating Teslas into the agency's transportation plan is an innovative strategy to help get more riders on-board, and less reliant on their vehicles.

Morrison also adds this type of agreement with Tesla is the first of its kind in the country, and that HART, the Tampa Innovation Alliance and many other partners worked for many months to bring this project to Tampa Bay.





