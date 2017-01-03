Neighbor fed up with property used as a dump site

"I just see a bunch of debris on the property owned by Pasco County. There’s old busted ladders and some other junk there, broken pilings and a big bunch of concrete," Paul Wells described.

"These are just little petunias my wife loves," said Paul Wells.

For Wells, keeping his vacation property looking shipshape not only pleases his better half, but also his neighbors.

"We want it to look good we want it to look nice," Wells said.

But on the other side of Bell Lake Road.

"I just see a bunch of debris on the property owned by Pasco County. There’s old busted ladders and some other junk there, broken pilings and a big bunch of concrete," Wells described.

Wells says he’s been complaining to Pasco County for years to clean up the mess.

"I don’t believe in a double standard and the code enforcement officer told me if I owned that property he would give me a citation to clean it up," Wells said.

"The difference between that being private property and a construction site it technically is a construction site and that’s why those concrete pilings and millings are there the contractor plans to use them," said Doug Tobin spokesperson for Pasco County.

The county says the debris is all part of a road safety project that has been stalled in negotiations with the contractor.

"We admit it is taking a little longer than necessary and we feel for the people who live next door," Tobin said.

"I think if I have to take care of my property Pasco County should be taking care of there’s also," Wells said.

But for Wells, years of looking at the unsightly site is far too long.

"Well its been this way for two years I think that’s more than enough time to get this project started and clean it up," said Wells.

"We’ve been trying to clean up a little bit working with the contractor get some of the TVs and the junk we’ve made an effort to get that cleaned up in the last few months," Tobin said.

Sometimes the price of progress is time.

The county says it can't tell when the project will actually begin because of the ongoing negotiations.