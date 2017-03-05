Neighbor tries to stop deadly fire with garden hose

(Photo: WTSP)

MULBERRY, Fla. -- Breezy Calvillo tried.

"I banged on the side like this, hey is anyone in there your house is on fire," Calvillo said.

She tried to let the man who lived here know about the fire...then she tried to stop it.

"What puts out a fire? Water...so I'm looking for any type of water source and I see the neighbor has a water hose," Calvillo said.

Using garden hoses, she was able to stop the flames from spreading...from the front you can't even tell that there was even a fire here...but it was still big enough to be deadly.

"My regret is not trying to go through the front door because I feel like I could have done more," Calvillo said.

The Polk County Sheriff's office says 55-year-old Eugene Youmans was pulled from the home unconscious. He later died at the hospital.

Neighbors left balloons, candles and a cross for the man who they describe as kind and caring.

"We just wanted to make sure that people knew that he was appreciated, that he wasn't just any old neighbor," said neighbor Karla McCleod.

The State Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

