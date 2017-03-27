Neighborhood turning to cameras to try and catch crooks

Someone is stalking the streets in what was long considered a quiet St Petersburg neighborhood.

"It makes me feel uneasy," said one neighbor named Hannah.

"You definitely feel violated," said another neighbor named Allison.

The women don't want to be identified because they believe the Riviera Bay area in north St. Petersburg is being targeted by thieves. Porch pirates and punks who go car to car hoping for an easy score. It first happened on Christmas.

"A silver Prius parks out front and five people just took off every which way direction, two men came up underneath our house and started checking doors," Allison said.

It was all caught crystal clear on her Nest security camera. The video prompted other neighbors to buy the same cameras.

"At least seven people down the street I know have have bought cameras," Allison said.

But this past week, the crooks came by again. Stealing packages off of porches, purses out of unlocked cars. All of it, captured on video.

"Between all of our cameras, we were able to cover the entire street," Hannah said.

"It helps because we're getting more than one angle on these people coming into our neighborhood," Allison said.

Already caught on camera...which these neighbors hope means they'll be caught by the cops soon too.

