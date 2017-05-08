Neighbors rescue woman from burning home in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Two neighbors helped an older woman get out of her burning house on Monday, but her three dogs died in the blaze.
Before fire crews arrived, the neighbors saw the fire and entered the burning house to get the neighbor out. She initially did not want to leave until she found her dogs.
They did re-enter the home in an attempt to rescue the dogs.
There were three fire engines, three rescue units, two battalion chiefs, and a division chief for a total of 18 personnel on scene. Assistance came from the Brooksville Fire Department with a fire engine and a district chief.
The cause of the fire could not be determined. The Florida Bureau of Fire and Arson Investigation was requested to investigate the cause of the fire.
