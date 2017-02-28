An app from the Florida Forest Service allows homeowners to watch for brush fires.

You've seen the damage a massive brush fire can do and when flames are spreading every second counts.

If you see smoke in your area, you can now look at an app to see if you're in harm's way.

The app called FLBurnTools is a one-stop shop for users to receive information about drought, wildfire danger and wildfire activity.

There is an interactive Florida fire app that lets you see which are prescribed burns and which are wildfires.

“Wildfires are crazy. I've just never seen anything like it my whole life,” says Sue Coston, who lost her home after a wildfire.

It’s been two weeks since that wildfire swept through her Polk County neighborhood.

Coston and her family had less than five minutes to evacuate, they had assumed the fire was just a prescribed burn.

“We saw there was a fire but didn't expect it to jump through the woods and take everything,” says Coston. “There has got to be a way to be alerted.”

That’s where the FLBurnTools comes into play, If Coston would have seen It was a wildfire, she could have planned and had more time to evacuate.

“That way I wouldn't have had to leave with just my shirt on my back and my medication. We would of not have stressed so much,” says Coston.

Just last year over 2,000 wildfires burned over 50,000 acres in Florida. An area roughly twice the size of Disney World.

The FLBurnTools app provides the following tools:

--Drought information

--Interactive fire maps

--Wildfire information

--Burning authorization requests

--Smoke dispersion models

--Spot weather forecasts

Florida Forest Service says you need to have a plan for a wildfire evacuation. Don't just rely on information from this app.

FFS hopes the app will allow residents to be more aware of their surroundings.

If you don't have a smartphone, you can also get the same information from the FFS website.

