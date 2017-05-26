New bill aims to encourage boater safety

The EPIRB, or Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, helps rescue crews pinpoint a boater’s exact location using satellites during an emergency.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It was the evening of August 24, 2013, when Kevin Keith and his brother Carson lost power while boating off Florida’s west coast, north of Tampa Bay.

A strong storm caused their 23-foot Sea Era fishing boat to take on water and capsize 11 miles off shore.

“It was right at dark when the boat went down,” said Kevin Keith. “Now you’re floating out there at night.”

Luckily, the Keiths' boat was equipped with an EPIRB, or Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon. The device helps rescue crews pinpoint a boater’s exact location using satellites during an emergency.

An EPIRB typically sells for around $400, yet some boaters don’t want to shell out the cash for the potentially life saving piece of equipment.

Erich Jaeger is general manager of Sea Tow Tampa Bay and often gets to the location of an emergency on the water even before the coast guard.

“We see people all the time that don’t have them,” said Jaeger. “If you lose all power and you need help or God forbid you need help, you hit the switch and that’s it.

That’s why Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill that aims to encourage more boaters to invest in an EPIRB, or less-expensive Personalized Locator Beacon (P.L.B.), by giving them a discount on their annual Florida boat registration.

Supporters say the measure might not just save lives but also taxpayer dollars, drastically reducing the time spent on costly Coast Guard search and rescue missions.

“If this pushes five people to get an EPIRB because they saved money, it worked in my book because you’ve saved five lives, at least.”

Kevin and Carson Keith hate to think about what might have been had their boat not been equipped. They, too, hope the bill encourages others.

“Don’t wait any longer, get one, get one now,” said Carson. “If your life means anything to you, buy one.”

© 2017 WTSP-TV