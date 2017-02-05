New bill would require passengers to have ID

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Pizza Hut president gives away Super Bowl tickets
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
Business that ban guns could be held liable
-
Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head
-
FInstagram for web
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Portland Crashes
-
Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends
-
T-TAPP
-
LaFountain released after 23 years
More Stories
-
Art of the drug deal? Seized heroin bore Trump's imageFeb. 5, 2017, 6:22 a.m.
-
3 Fla. metro areas saw double-digit increases in home pricesFeb. 5, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
Flight attendant's instinct stops case of human smugglingFeb. 4, 2017, 11:49 p.m.