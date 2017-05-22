New chatbot designed to keep you alive after you die

Screenshot of the Replika app. (Photo: Screenshot courtesy of the Replika App)

TAMPA — If you could text with a loved one or a friend who passed away - would you want to?

Do you think it would help you cope with the loss? Or would it be painful?

There's a new app designed to keep you alive after you're gone. It’s called Replika.

This is how it works. You text with it like you would a friend. It asks you questions - learns the way you speak - the jokes you say. All about your life. Then when you pass, it's there for the friends and loved ones who still want to talk.

It is designed to learn how you write and write like you. It says the things you would say, the stories you've told it.

But is it healthy for someone dealing with the death of a loved one?

