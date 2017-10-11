New epic drop slide to open at Adventure Island® Tampa Bay'

TAMPA -- Get ready for the slide of your life with Adventure Island® Tampa Bay’s new thrill ride.

The 70-foot tower challenges you with two 425 foot wave paths. You step into the box and wait for the floor to disappear and face your fears as you're sent down the tube.

“These unique ride paths give guests options on how they want their thrills delivered,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “Whether you choose to have the floor drop from beneath your feet, or race to the bottom on a looped slide, the only way down once you get to the top is a wild ride that gets your heart pumping.”



Adventure Island is located right across the street from Busch Gardens. The Vanish Point will be in the center of the park next to the Colossal Curl™.

© 2017 WTSP-TV