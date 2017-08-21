County leaders exploring new options to navigate around Tampa Bay area

The Cross Bay Ferry received more than a $1 million in tax money. (Photo: Billy Black, © Billy Black)

Getting you from point 'A' to point 'B'… Whether you live in Pasco, Pinellas or Hillsborough counties, Floridians are looking for the fastest, most efficient way to get around Tampa Bay.

Options are key. People want alternatives to driving and sitting in traffic. This study, called the Regional Transit Feasibility Plan, gets people closer to that reality.

The bus is just one form of public transportation we are used to seeing, but can it be improved with more express routes? What about driverless shuttles getting you quickly around downtown?

Water transportation like ferry service and water taxis are operations the counties are considering, and now it's time for residents to weigh in.

What form would you use and why? Engineers will then take the information, and come up with a plan.

"We're really focused on what can we do. What can get implemented in a reasonable time frame, not a decade?” said Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority CEO Katharine Eagan. “What can we do if we look only at state and local money?

“What do we have the best chance of getting out the door so we can do something? Let's get something done."

There are three community workshops over the next week:

Tuesday, Aug. 22, Pasco County, Residence Inn Tampa Suncoast Parkway

Thursday, Aug. 24, Hillsborough County, Tampa Bay History Center

Tuesday, Aug. 29, Pinellas County, Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority

Each event is from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Engineers want to turn this study around quickly. They hope to narrow down the best options for the Tampa Bay area by January, then spend a few months vetting those plans and be ready to present something next fall. The engineers will then to try to get state and federal money for the projects.

Click here for more information on the Regional Transit Feasibility Plan.

