New 'panic' buttons at USF could save lives

This panic button will lock down a classroom the case of an emergency. WTSP photo

School shootings. You can't prevent them and you never know when they will happen. From one college campus scare to another, students are searching for ways to protect themselves.

The University of South Florida has found a way to help. It's something called an Emergency door lock button, or panic button.

In April 2007, an active shooter killed 32 people and wounded 17 others at Virginia Tech. Closer to home, three people were shot and wounded at Florida State University in November 2014. And just a few months ago, 11 people were wounded in a shooting at Ohio State University.

With more than half a dozen shootings on college campuses in the last 10 years, security has to be taken seriously.

Aaron Nichols, assistant director of communications for administrative services on campus, says, "In the event of an active threat situation, the occupants of a room have the ability to press the button which would lock down all the perimeter access doors in the space."

The so-called panic button is big and red, and can be found in 10 of the larger classrooms at USF. Once hit, the doors lock and no one can get into the classroom. You can get out, but not in. Only certain people, like police, can unlock those doors.

USF Police Chief Chris Daniel says it fits right into something they try to teach students called "run, hide, fight."

"If you're in a threatening situation, if you can run away first that's your first option. If you can hide or secret yourself in some other way that's the second option and if absolutely those two are not available then you have to learn to fight your way out of the situation with whatever you have available."

Daniel says the panic button is just another level of safety, along with things already in place like blue light phones that will immediately connect you with police. With more than 40,000 students, 15,000 employees and countless visitors, the university is always looking for new ways to keep the campus secure. "Anytime something happens across the country or within the state, we look at it and assess it and say what if that happened here? What would we do? Are we prepared for that? And we always try to build out our equipment and our training to accommodate these new trends that are coming around."

The university plans to eventually have panic buttons in all of the larger classrooms.

(© 2017 WTSP)