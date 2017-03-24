New picture shows AMBER Alert suspect, victim

Tuesday marked one week since an AMBER Alert was issued following the disappearance of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas. Investigators believe the Middle Tennessee teen is with her 50-year-old ex-teacher, Tad Cummins. (3/21/17 6PM)

WBIR 7:44 PM. EDT March 24, 2017

