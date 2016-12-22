A motorcyclist failed to negotiate a turn on I-275 and died Saturday night. (Photo: AP)

TAMPA -- The Florida House of Representatives have proposed a bill that would require motorcyclists to wear helmets while on the road.

The HB 6009 bill was filed Monday and cancels the section of the law that is currently in place-- giving riders the option. The new bill will make helmets mandatory.

News partners with Florida Today reported earlier in the year that 450 motorcyclists were killed in accidents and about half of those deaths were not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The current law in Florida says, "...a person over 21 years of age may operate or ride upon a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear securely fastened upon his or her head if such person is covered by an insurance policy providing for at least $10,000 in medical benefits for injuries incurred as a result of a crash while operating or riding on a motorcycle."

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that 19 states and the District of Columbia have laws requiring all motorcyclists to wear a helmet-- that's known as universal helmet laws. 28 states have laws requiring only some to wear helmets and in three states (Illinois, Iowa and New Hampshire) there is no law for helmet use.

