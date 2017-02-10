New scathing allegations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Carjacking suspect shot, apprehended
-
Polk City Crash
-
T-TAPP
-
Flight attendants fighting human trafficking
-
I-4 Stonehenge tear-down
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
$1 billion in unclaimed property in Florida
-
Popular pet medicine may be dangerous
-
Eclipse and comet sharing Friday sky
-
Tampa Housing Authority spending under scrutiny
More Stories
-
Triple treat: Eclipse, comet, full moon all coming…Feb. 9, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
-
Spectrum customers could get $1K in class action suitFeb 10, 2017, 3:06 p.m.
-
What issues are important to you? We want to know!Feb. 9, 2017, 2:18 p.m.