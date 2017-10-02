New southbound span, express lanes proposed for Howard Frankland Bridge

Traffic congestion on the Howard Franklland Bridge (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Imagine walking across Tampa Bay on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Or using express lanes during your morning and evening commutes.

Both are slated to happen if the latest proposed plan by the Florida Department of Transportation becomes a reality.

A new southbound span with four general lanes and two express lanes in each direction would be created along with space for bicycle and pedestrian traffic as well as room for possible future light rail. The existing southbound span would be converted to carry northbound traffic and the current northbound span would be demolished.

"These changes improve the previous design proposed for the Howard Frankland bridge and they incorporate feedback from the community and local partners related to safety, transit, bicycle and pedestrian options, and future transportation needs," said David Gwynn, DOT District Seven secretary. "With Hurricane Irma evacuations fresh in our minds and the need to accommodate the growing demand in the Tampa Bay Region, this new design not only improves safety and mobility, but continues to enhance multimodal opportunities and choices."

A public hearing on the project is slated for Nov. 14 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the Westshore Marriott in Tampa and Nov. 16 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at the HIlton-St. Pete Carillon Park.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2020.

