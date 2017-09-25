New St. Pete hotel to open Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida— A big day is coming up for one of the City of St. Petersburg’s biggest new developments. The Hyatt Place located downtown on Second Street North will officially open Tuesday.

The upscale select service hotel features 175 rooms with a theme that’s all local.

Rooms will run around $175 a night through the end up the year before bumping up to around $230 dollars during peak season.

The hotel connects to the ONE Tower on the same block which is still under construction and at 41 stories, will soon be the city’s tallest high-rise.

