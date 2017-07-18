New water recommendations near sinkhole

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. (WTSP) -- People living within 500 feet of the enormous sinkhole that opened up Friday are encouraged to drink bottled water as a safety precaution, per the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County.

Previously, neighbors had not been given any recommendations because there were no immediate signs of contamination, but were told to drink bottled water if that gave them peace of mind.

Pasco County officials began water testing for E Coli on Monday, and expect results by Tuesday afternoon. This testing is separate from FDOH efforts, which will start later this week to look for arsenic, nitrates and VOCs in the water.

"Public health is number one, and we want to make sure we're protecting the public from any type of environmental hazards," said Greg Crumpton, environmental health director for the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County. "So we're...doing the testing to see if there is anything, and if there is, take it from there, whether that's further testing or some type of remediation that might end up needing to be done."

Crumpton said results will be ready 1-2 weeks after sampling is completed.



