Wallenda's wife plans Niagara Falls helicopter stunt

Erendira Wallenda

LOCKPORT, N.Y. -- There will most likely be another Wallenda stunt coming to Niagara Falls -- this time involving daredevil Nik Wallenda's wife.

Niagara County lawmakers announced Tuesday evening they unanimously passed a last-minute resolution to approve $35,000 for a stunt that would involve Nik Wallenda's wife, Erendira Wallenda, hanging by her teeth from a helicopter while flying over Niagara Falls.

Nik Wallenda's walk on a tightrope in June 2012 above the Falls resulted in a major positive economic impact, said Majority Leader Randy R. Brandt, R-North Tonawanda.





"My family, taken summer of 2013 — with Nik Wallenda." (Photo: Nik Wallenda FAcebook page)

“Nik Wallenda’s 2012 walk captured a billion people around the world’s imagination, and moreover, generated an economic impact estimated at $21.5 million, with $3.3 million in direct revenues to the City of Niagara Falls. Plus, our tourism industry received a massive shot in the arm, with hotel bookings elevated for weeks after. We want to recapture that energy for our local economy,” said Bradt.

The money will come from the Bridge Commission fund.

The date for the proposed stunt is June 15.

This funding is contingent upon the City of Niagara Falls approving $35,000 as well. A city spokesperson says the city plans to pass a matching resolution.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV