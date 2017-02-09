Wallenda: 2 injured aerialsts released from hospital

High-wire stunt performer Nik Wallenda addresses the media on the day following an accident that hurt five performers (Photo: 10News)

SARASOTA, Fla. - “Without question, (Wednesday) was the roughest day of my life,” sayd Nik Wallenda.

The famous aerialist spoke with reporters a day after five members of his troupe fell from 28-43 feet up while performing an eight-person pyramid at Circus Sarasota, hoping to break a world record.

Two of the five injured have been released from the hospital.

Wallenda has changed 100-year-old laws to cross Niagara Falls and faced cross winds crossing the Grand Canyon chasing world records, but it’s the record he chased in his hometown of Sarasota that nearly ended his career and left five injured.

Wallenda said, “It’s an accident, no other explanation. Accidents happen. It’s a risky business.”

While rehearsing the pyramid similar to the highest on record - 28 feet up - inside the Big Top of Circus Sarasota Wednesday the group collapsed, sending fivet o the ground, including Wallenda’s aunt and sister.

Wallenda recalled witnessing what happened. “I had to watch it play out in slow motion … I was in the back position at the helm calling the shots. ... To me it felt like someone blacked out, passed out momentarily. That’s all it takes.

"A couple of people started to get kicked around and lose their balance. ... When it happened I grabbed the wire, climbed hand over hand and got onto the platform. I don’t remember how I got down.”

Wallenda says his troupe spent two months training, 12 feet up, completing 16 pyramids a day and as always without a net. It's been the Wallenda way for seven generations and 232 years.

“We’ve been taught for generations. It’s a false sense of security. I have an uncle who bounced out and was killed. It’s about training and preparing.”

Wallenda credits that training and faith in God that Wednesday's injuries were not more serious.

“I’ve been assured everyone will fully recover," he said. "If you don’t believe in God you better start now. It’s a miracle. One of the guys was up 40 feet high on top of the pyramid. He will walk out on his own will today with three broken toes.”

In true circus fashion, the show will go on. Wallenda said after talking it over with his family and the injured performers he was going back up Thursday night.

Wallenda days, “Everyone unanimously said 'Yes, we want you to go back up on that wire again. It’s what we do. It’s who we are.' Three words I live by, as many of you who know me well know it’s ‘Never give up.’”

Will Wallenda try the eight-person pyramid again at those heights? "If the opportunity presents itself I absolutely will," he said.

But not in time for Circus Sarasota’s winter production starting Friday.

“The eight-man pyramid won’t happen. There’s no way we could pull that off at this point,” said Wallenda.

There still may be a pyramid in the show but a much smaller one. While Wallenda says his wife will be in the new act, in the past they’ve promised each other never to perform together a larger pyramid a seven-person pyramid — it’s simply too risky. Wallenda’s new act will be revealed Thursday night during a private performance at Circus Sarasota.

“(Thursday night's) performance will be in honor of those injured. For them and for my ancestry, many who’ve lost their lives performing,” Wallenda said.

Circus Sarasota opens Friday night and runs through Mar. 5.

