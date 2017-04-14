No homicide charges in fatal shooting of Brandon High basketball player

No homicide charges will be brought forth in the fatal shooting of Brandon High School's sophomore basketball star, Jayquon Johnson.

Johnson, a 17-year-old, 6-foot-3 starting center for the varsity team, was shot on New Year's Eve by a 16-year-old boy following an altercation over a drug transaction, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

Johnson was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

We are not releasing the name of the suspect because of his age.

A statement released Friday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the Hillsborough County State Attorney said they found "insufficient evidence to rebut (the suspect's) claim of self-defense."

However, the suspect and his mother, Heidi Quinn, 51, of Valrico, were arrested and booked into the Orient Road Jail on Friday on other charges.

Heidi Quinn faces two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

The teen suspect faces charges including possession with intent to sell, drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm.

