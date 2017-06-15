No-swim advisory issued for North Shore Beach

North Shore Beach in St. Petersburg, Fla., is pictured on June 8, 2017. (Photo: Mark Bergin, WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – The city of St. Petersburg issued a no-swim advisory for North Shore Beach on Thursday for the second time in as many weeks.

The beach near the Vinoy Hotel showed about 120 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water, according to the city of St. Petersburg. City leaders recommend not swimming in the water at North Shore Beach until further testing shows a decrease in bacteria levels.

The categories for Florida Healthy Beaches Program are:

Good = 0-35 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water

= 0-35 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water Moderate = 36-70 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water

= 36-70 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water Poor = 71 or greater Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water

Enterococci are enteric bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of enteric bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife. If they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters they may cause human disease, infections or rashes.

Last week, North Shore Beach was one of four beaches to close due to high bacteria levels.

