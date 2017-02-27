Nokomis woman charged in overdose death

Melissa Winings has been charged with manslaughter for providing a synthetic opioid to a man who died from an overdose, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's office photo

A Nokomis woman has been charged with manslaughter for providing a synthetic opioid to a man who died from an overdose, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives began their investigation in August 2016 when first responders were called to an apartment for an overdose in the 4000 block of Crockers Lake Boulevard in Sarasota.

Both deputies and Sarasota County Fire Department personnel responded but were unable to revive the patient.

According to the patient's brother who called 911, Melissa Winings, 24, stated "I gave him [the victim] "H" [heroin] and he overdosed.

Winings then fled on foot, leaving behind her vehicle and keys.

In her car detectives found close to five grams of suspected heroin. Further investigation revealed that Winings was in contact with her boyfriend, Robert Rigby, 42, who is in the Sarasota County Jail on drug charges.

Through recorded phone calls, Rigby and Winings discussed recent overdoses and how she can make her supply less potent.

On Sept. 9, detectives arrested Winings and charged her with trafficking in heroin for the five grams seized from her vehicle on Aug. 29. At the time of her arrest, Winings was also in possession of MDMA, cocaine and Alprazolam.

The medical examiner's office reported Feb. 17 that the 34-year-old man died as a result of Intoxication by Carfentanil.

Winings was denied bond is being held in the Sarasota County Jail.

