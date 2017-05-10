Norovirus reported at Town 'N' Country elementary school

Image provided by the US Environmental Protection Agency shows a Norovirus, also known as the Norwalk Virus, drawing on texture, partial graphic (Photo: F.P. Williams, U.S. EPA ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. -- Over 100 students at a Tampa area elementary school have been sick within the last week after students tested positive for norovirus.

Tanya Arja with Hillsborough County Public Schools said students at Lowry Elementary in Town 'N' Country started getting sick last week.

The virus, which can cause vomiting, nausea and other gastrointestinal symptoms spreads from person to person and is highly contagious.

It was not immediately known how many students have been tested for norovirus.

Arja said the school was deep cleaned three separate times and over the weekend.

Parents should keep their children at home if they have symptoms, the school district said.

The source of the norovirus has not been determined.

