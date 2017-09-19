Now Bluetooth devices are vulnerable to a cyber attack

CUPERTINO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: The new iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 are displayed on the new AirPower during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2017 Getty Images)

CNET reports that a new malware attack designed to target Bluetooth devices has been identified by internet security company, Armis Labs.

Bluetooth allows gadgets to connect and communicate wirelessly. Cars, laptops, speakers, headphones, fitness devices, and other gadgets use Bluetooth to transmit signals effortlessly.

The ease of the wireless connection is what has left the door wide open to hackers.

Nadir Izrael, chief technology officer at Armis Labs said that BlueBorne is different than other malware in that the user does not have to click a link or download a virus in disguise.

All hackers need for BlueBorne to spread is to have Bluetooth turned on. Once one device is infected, any other nearby devices with Bluetooth turned on also can be affected, which makes BlueBorne "highly infectious."

Armis advises that users should turn off their Bluetooth to prevent attacks until vendors release a security patch for devices.

Apple said that BlueBorne is not an issue for iOS 10 or later, but anyone running iOS 9.3.5 or older are vulnerable.

Microsoft released a patch for computers in July and anyone who updated their software would be protected automatically.

Google said Android partners received the patch in early August, but it is up to the individual carriers to release the updates.

Pixel devices have already received the updates.

Armis Labs warned that about 40% of the 5.3 billion at-risk Bluetooth devices will not be patched. That will leave more than 2 billion worldwide vulnerable to attacks.

