NTSB investigators retrieve wreckage of Roy Halladay's plane

HOLIDAY, Fla. – National Transportation Safety Board investigators on Wednesday afternoon removed Roy Halladay’s small-engine plane from shallow waters off the coast of Pasco County where it crashed the day prior.

40-year-old Halladay was killed when his ICON A5 went down in the water shortly after noon on Tuesday, about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point. The eight-time MLB All-Star and two-time Cy Young award winner was alone in the aircraft.

RELATED: Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

RELATED: Leaders of company that made Halladay's plane 'devastated'

No mayday calls were made to air traffic controllers, according to investigators.

RIGHT NOW: #Sky10 flying over scene just off the west Florida coast where MLB star @RoyHalladay was killed as investigation continues: https://t.co/DhcxoaHOhq @10NewsWTSP pic.twitter.com/4yVZ0u2Zlv — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) November 8, 2017

The plane was recovered, mostly intact from about four feet of water, stuck in mangroves, NTSB spokesperson Terry Williams said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. The wreckage is being moved to a secure location to be further examined.

Both of the plane’s flight data recorders were also recovered, according to Williams.

Investigators say Halladay took off from Odessa Tuesday morning, but what happened between takeoff and what investigators described as a “high-energy impact” crash remains unclear.

Williams said any witnesses who may have pictures or video of the deadly crash to come forward to investigators by emailing witness@ntsb.gov.

Williams said investigators would not speculate what caused the crash after being asked about the video released by TMZ on Wednesday, shot by witnesses, that showed Halladay’s plane “showboating” moments before the crash.

The investigation could take more than one year to complete.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV