Obama sets record with tweet

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
That 'free cruise' call could get you up to $900
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
94-year-old retired judge puts in pool for neighborhood kids
-
VERIFY: Will the solar eclipse fry your smartphone?
-
Beware of fake eclipse glasses
-
TTAPP august 15
-
Schools will allow eclipse absences
-
Woman confronts man with Nazi flag hanging outside of his house
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
Housing market tightening up
More Stories
-
Hero dog returns home after snake attackAug 16, 2017, 8:13 p.m.
-
Hernando deputies: Stolen vehicle may be linked to…Aug 16, 2017, 2:07 p.m.
-
Woman accused of snorting cocaine in school pickup lineAug 16, 2017, 10:31 p.m.