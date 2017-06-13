Oconee sheriff pens letter to escaped inmates; $60k reward offered

(L) Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Ricky Dubose

The reward being offered for two escaped state prisoners accused of killing two correctional officers is $60,000, according to a tweet from the GBI. That tweet also states the reward is expected to increase.

Reward is up to $60,000 and expected to increase https://t.co/7mJNoSP8E3 — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 13, 2017

The prisoners, Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, overpowered the two Georgia State Correctional Officers, and shot them. Then they stopped a passing car and stole it.

The slain officers have been identified as Christopher Monica 42, and Curtis Billue, 58.

"According to the City of Madison PD, the inmates broke into a residence there and got clothes, left their prison whites, and made their escape from there. The inmates and their vehicle have not been recovered," a post on the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page states.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office also posted a letter to the inmates on their Facebook page.

Donnie and Ricky,

I hope you are reading this. What is done is done. However, I am asking you to surrender yourselves to the nearest law enforcement officer as soon as possible. You made your escape, but you won't be out long. Every lawman in the Southeast is looking for you. Every citizen in the Southeast is looking for you. You may have help hiding out for a few days, but someone is going to snitch you out and then we will find you. There is no one you can trust...and no where you can go that we won't find you. You murdered two prison guards and carjacked a taxpayer. Why wait, spending hours and days looking over your shoulder and wondering when we will kick the door in. Stop now, dial 911 and turn yourself in peacefully.





