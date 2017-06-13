Oconee sheriff pens letter to escaped inmates; $60k reward offered

The reward being offered for two escaped state prisoners accused of killing two correctional officers is $60,000, according to a tweet from the GBI. That tweet also states the reward is expected to increase.
Reward is up to $60,000 and expected to increase https://t.co/7mJNoSP8E3— GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) June 13, 2017
The prisoners, Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, and Ricky Dubose, 24, overpowered the two Georgia State Correctional Officers, and shot them. Then they stopped a passing car and stole it.
The slain officers have been identified as Christopher Monica 42, and Curtis Billue, 58.
"According to the City of Madison PD, the inmates broke into a residence there and got clothes, left their prison whites, and made their escape from there. The inmates and their vehicle have not been recovered," a post on the Oconee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page states.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office also posted a letter to the inmates on their Facebook page.
Donnie and Ricky,
