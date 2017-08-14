Off-duty police officer vacationing in Florida saves little boy from drowning

CLEARWATER -- A New Jersey police officer is being hailed a hero after he helped save a 2-year-old boy from a near drowning.

The Clearwater Police Department posted a statement and a picture of Sgt. Sean O'Hare saying he was at the right place at the right time when a lifeless 2-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at the Sheraton Sand Key. O'Hare was on vacation and with the help of others, including a hotel employee, they were able to revive the boy. O'Hare said he heard screaming and ran over to where the boy was on the ground showing no signs of life. Vince Tropea was the employee that helped revive the boy.

After several minutes of reviving, the boy's eyes opened and he gasped and began crying. Sgt. O'Hare helped paramedics get him on the stretcher and emergency responders took him to a nearby hospital to be treated.

The veteran police officer said he has done CPR many times during his career -- on both children and adults. "I didn't think it was going to be good when I first saw him," he said. "I am not sure how long he was under, but I'm sure it was for a good couple of minutes." Sgt. O'Hare talked about always being on duty -- whether patrolling the streets back home or lounging poolside while allegedly being on vacation. "That's the reason you take the job," he said, "to help people."

Great job Sgt. Sean O'Hare and Vince Tropea!

