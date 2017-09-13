Officers provide supplies, good company for 94-year-old woman before Irma

Betty Helmuth with her "heroes" from the Clearwater Police Department. (Photo: Clearwater PD)

Rachel Copeland survived one hurricane while another one headed straight for her 94-year-old grandmother.

Copeland, according to the Clearwater Police Department, had just been through Hurricane Harvey. Meanwhile, Hurricane Irma had it's sights set on the Tampa Bay area where her grandmother, Betty Helmuth, lived.

It was suspected to be a huge storm -- so Copeland, unsure of what to do, contacted Clearwater PD on Facebook for help.

"We did indeed come up with a solution," Clearwater PD wrote on Facebook, 'and we showed up at her door with water, food, flashlights and other storm necessities."

Courtesy: Clearwater PD

Clearwater PD said Betty was happy to see the officers at her home, but joked her neighbors might "think they were there to arrest her."

Courtesy: Clearwater PD

Betty offered plenty of hugs and thanks to the officers in return for the storm supplies. She called them her heroes.

Courtesy: Clearwater PD

Clearwater PD said Betty made it through the storm just fine, but her home did sustain some water intrusion in the living room.

"We here at the police department like to talk about how we endeavor to be community champions -- and that spirit and mindset was present the day late last week when we visited her."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV