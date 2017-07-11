WTSP
Officials: One dead in accident with train, pickup

10News Staff , WTSP 4:59 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Highlands County deputies are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a train and a pickup truck.

According to the sheriff's office and Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the pickup was killed and one person on the train was injured in the incident at U.S. 98 and Cowhouse Road in Lorida.

There are no other details immediately available.

U.S. 98 will be closed at the intersection for several hours as the investigation continues, officials warn. Alternate routes are recommended.

