Officials searching for missing venomous snakes following I-35 rollover

A van that was reportedly carrying venomous snakes was involved in a rollover crash Thursday.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the van crashed on Interstate 35 at Kinney Road after its tire blew out.

The van rolled into the access road, trapping the driver and a 9-year-old minor occupant inside with some 30 venomous snakes, including rattlesnakes and cottonmouths, as well as a baby alligator and a turtle.

The occupants were a herpetologist and his 9-year-old grandson. While officials say that they only suffered minor injuries, they were transported to SAMMC as a precaution.

Officials at the scene said that the van was from the New Braunfels Snake Farm, but they couldn't say where the van was going. They also said that the San Antonio Zoo had people at the site assisting in apprehending the animals and that while nobody had been bitten by any of the snakes, nearby hospitals had been notified and had anti-venom on standby.

As of 1:40 p.m., BCSO officials said they were still attempting to account for all of the reptiles.

Assisting BCSO deputies in the scene was Lytle Animal Control Services and the Lytle Police Department.

