Officials seek new leads in case of missing Sarasota boy

Officials are searching the area of North Water Tower Park and Newtown in the search for Jabez Spann.

Law enforcement officials are renewing efforts to find a 14-year-old Sarasota boy who has been missing since Sept. 4.

Agents from the FBI Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Sarasota Police Department are re-canvassing the area of North Water Tower Park and Newtown in the search for Jabez Spann.

Investigators are knocking on doors and talking with people in hopes of discovering new leads.

Police said they have no new information but are hoping to find new leads.

Spann is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt.

A $25,000 reward has been offered for information.

If you have any information about him, you’re asked to call Sarasota police at 941-366-8000.

