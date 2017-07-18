Officials: Water near Pasco sinkhole tests negative for E.coli

Tests of the Pasco County sinkhole have turned up negative for E.coli, county officials say.

Pasco's Environmental Lab tested 20 wells in and around the area of the sinkhole and said "100 percent of the the tests were negative for E.coli," officials said.

The county said it continues to work with the Florida Department of Health on all well testing.

State officials will test 20 wells in the area of the sinkhole for contaminates such as metals, nitrates and arsenic

State health officials encouraged residents use bottled water, especially those within 500 feet of the sinkhole until their drinking water is fully tested. If you see your water become clouded or change in smell, or taste you should also take precautions by using bottled water.

