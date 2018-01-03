WTSP
One dead after being hit by train in Haines City

10News Staff , WTSP 6:32 PM. EST January 03, 2018

A person was killed Wednesday when they were struck by a train, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The Amtrak train struck the victim about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1792 and Bates Road in Haines City.

No further details were immediately available.

