One dead after being hit by train in Haines City

A person was killed Wednesday when they were struck by a train, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
The Amtrak train struck the victim about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1792 and Bates Road in Haines City.
No further details were immediately available.
