One dead after being hit by train in Haines City

An Amtrak train struck and killed a person Wednesday. (Photo: Chong, Loo)

A person was killed Wednesday when they were struck by a train, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The Amtrak train struck the victim about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 1792 and Bates Road in Haines City.

No further details were immediately available.

