One dead in Pinellas Park crash; intersection to be closed for hours

PINELLAS PARK - A fatal Saturday morning car crash has left one man dead, Pinellas Park police say.

Police first responded to the intersection of U.S Hwy 19 and 70th Ave. North shortly after 7 a.m. to find two cars involved in a crash and one man dead as a result.

Pinellas Park traffic homicide Investigators are at the scene and expect the intersection to remain closed for the next several hours.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WTSP-TV