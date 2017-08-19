WTSP
Close

One dead in Pinellas Park crash; intersection to be closed for hours

10News Staff , WTSP 9:36 AM. EDT August 19, 2017

PINELLAS PARK - A fatal Saturday morning car crash has left one man dead, Pinellas Park police say.

Police first responded to the intersection of U.S Hwy 19 and 70th Ave. North shortly after 7 a.m. to find two cars involved in a crash and one man dead as a result. 

Pinellas Park traffic homicide Investigators are at the scene and expect the intersection to remain closed for the next several hours. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories