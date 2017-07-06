One dead in shooting involving Plant City police officer

PLANT CITY, Fla. -- One person is dead after a shooting involving a Plant City police officer.

The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday at a BP gas station on Alsobrook Street.

Sergeant Alfred Van Duyne with the Plant City Police Department said more information about what led up to the shooting will be released later Thursday morning.

The police officer was not injured, Van Duyne said.

