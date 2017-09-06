One dead, one injured in overnight condo fire

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- One person has died and another suffered severe burns after a fire broke out at a condominium in St Petersburg early Thursday.

Fire crews were called to the 4700 block of Coquina Key Drive and found heavy smoke coming from one of the buildings.

Lt. Steve Lawrence with St Petersburg Fire and Rescue said one person died and another was able to escape but suffered burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

